NYC RESIDENTS: Confusion With Alternate Side Parking – Many People Summonsed





Many people received summonses in NYC this week due to confusion about the new alternate side parking regulations. NYC Councilman Chaim Deutsch gave YWN the following statement:

“There has been substantial confusion from many New York City drivers about the new alternate side regulations that are in effect until Labor Day.

The new regulations began on Monday, June 29, but unclear instructions from the administration have caused drivers to misunderstand where they can park.

Many of my constituents received summonses after parking on a particular side of their street believing in good faith that they were permitted to park there.

I have spoken with the Department of Sanitation and called upon the administration to retroactively institute a two week grace period to allow drivers to acclimate to the new regulations. All summonses issued this week to drivers for ASP violations should be dismissed.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







