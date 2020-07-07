ARRESTED IN BORO PARK: 15-Year-Old Tries Robbing Kosher Bakery, Then Punches Jewish Child In Park





A young thug was arrested in Boro Park on Tuesday afternoon, after two violent incidents.

Sources tell YWN that Boro Park Shomrim received a call on their hotline reporting an attempted robbery of Yossies Heimishe Bakery on 18th Avenue and 57th Street. The owner of the establishment says a young teen walked into the bakery and demanded the money from the cash register, and claimed he had a gun in his backpack. The store-owner told him to get lost, and the suspect left the store.

While Shomrim was interviewing the store-owner, Shomrim received another hotline call that a child was just punched in the face in the 18th Avenue Park. The victim stated that the suspect punched him and demanded his money. The description of the suspect matched the description of the suspect in the bakery.

Shomrim canvassed the area, and located him inside the 18th Avenue Park.

At this point, the NYPD had arrived, and Shomrim pointed out their young suspect to authorities – who promptly arrested him.

He will likely be released in 15 minutes, and given tickets to a Met’s game – thanks DeBlasio.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







