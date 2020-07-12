How Bnei Brak Prevented A Gov’t Imposed Lockdown





As Israel’s government announced a lockdown of neighborhoods in five cities last week, Bnei Brak was not included despite its high rate of infection, although the city was initially on the list of high-risk locations that were to be declared “restricted zones.”

However, Bnei Brak was removed from the list at the last minute due to the strenuous efforts of the municipality to stem the rising infection rate by various methods, including a policy of stringent enforcement of health ministry regulations, the formation of a special committee to monitor the city’s institutions and daily surprise inspections of the city’s institutions.

The municipality, under the direction of Mayor Meir Rubinstein, formed a committee on Wednesday of local Rabbanim and doctors who will oversee adherence of health ministry regulations throughout the city, especially at shuls and yeshivos, and carry out surprise inspections.

The task force members were told by the Rabbanim that they are permitted to report institutions that are not adhering to regulations.

Any institutions found to be in violation of health regulations will be closed. A shul and kollel were already closed by the municipality on Thursday night after repeated violations of health regulations over at least two days.

It should be noted that although there are other cites with a much higher increase in infection rate in the past week, such as Ra’anana with a 22% increase in infection rate as compared to Bnei Brak’s “mere” 5% increase, the high population density and the many large families in Bnei Brak exacerbate the situation and leads to a far higher number of patients overall.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








