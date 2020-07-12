Patient Dies After Catching Virus At “COVID Party” In Texas





A patient in their 30s died of the coronavirus after attending a “COVID party” in San Antonio, Texas.

A health official told San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAL that the patient admitted that they thought the virus was a “hoax” and deliberately attended a party with an infected coronavirus patient.

“This is a party held by somebody diagnosed by the COVID virus and the thought is to see if the virus is real and to see if anyone gets infected,” Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children’s Hospital, told WOAI NBC News Channel 4.

“Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said ‘I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not.'”

Appleby said she decided to publicize the story to urge Bexar Country [which includes San Antonio] residents to take the pandemic seriously, especially young people.

“It doesn’t discriminate and none of us are invincible,” Appleby said. “I don’t want to be an alarmist and we’re just trying to share some real-world examples to help our community realize that this virus is very serious and can spread easily. This is a concerning increase from a positive rate of about five percent only several weeks ago.”

The number of coronavirus cases in San Antonio and Bexar County reached over 19,000 as of Saturday and the death toll has risen to 175.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said last week that only 10% of the city’s hospital beds are still available.







