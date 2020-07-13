Prominent Doctor Calls On Public To Cheat Isolation While Attending Mass Gatherings





Professor Ruthi Shako Levy, a prominent doctor in Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva called upon the public to take active measures to avoid isolation ahead of the mass protest that took place in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Motzei Shabbos.

Writing on her Facebook feed, Shako Levy told protesters that they should leave their cellphones at home when coming to the protest so as to avoid going into isolation. “Whoever comes tonight and doesn’t want to go into isolation for two weeks should do himself a favor and leave his smartphone at home.”

High ranking officials in the Health Ministry objected to Shako Levy’s message to flagrantly disregard the precautions issued by the Health Ministry.

Chief of Staff of the Ministry, Kobi Tzoref, filed a complaint against Shako Levy claiming that her message was “a serious post encouraging violation of the law in a way that endangers the public.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








