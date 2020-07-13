NY TRAVEL ALERT: Out-Of-State Travelers Must Provide Contact Info, Enforced With $2K Fine

During a briefing on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an emergency order requiring travelers flying to New York from designated high-risk states to provide contact information when entering the state.

In order to help enforce quarantining, all state airports will issue paperwork to travelers starting today, Cuomo said.

Those who do not comply could receive a summons with $2,000 fine. They could also face a mandatory-quarantine.

“None of this is pleasant, but we’ve gone through this before,” Cuomo said.

