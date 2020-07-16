44 Teens Contract COVID-19 After Private Grad. Parties





Forty-four teenagers, including at least 28 from the town of Gan Yavne, located adjacent to Ashdod, tested positive for the coronavirus after attending two private graduation parties, Kan News reported.

The first party was held in Ashkelon earlier this month and a second party was held three days later in Ashdod by the same group of teens.

About 140 other teenagers who attended the parties were instructed to enter quarantine.

Although graduation parties have been banned due to the prohibition of gatherings, students at many high schools secretly planned “undercover” ones, and dozens of teens tested positive for the coronavirus after a clandestine party in Ra’anana.

The head of the Gan Yavne local council, Aharon Dror stated on Tuesday: “The number of confirmed virus patients on the yishuv dramatically increased in the past 24 hours. If the high infection rate continues we’re likely to chalilah reach a severe situation requiring restrictions on the yishuv.”

“Many of the new cases occurred at private youth parties. It’s extremely important to avoid gatherings. We must wake up and change our habits and take responsibility! The police will continue to enforce regulations on the yishuv.”

There were 44 diagnosed virus cases in Gan Yavneh in the past week.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








