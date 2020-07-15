Chicago State Senator Delivers $1 Million To Jewish Community Organizations Such As Hatzalah





State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) has obtained nearly $1 million in funding for new projects that will benefit the Chicago and Northwest suburban Jewish community under the Rebuild Illinois statewide construction plan.

“The district I represent is home to a very large portion of the Illinois Jewish community, and this funding will help critical Jewish organizations increase their capacity during and after the pandemic,” Villivalam said. “It is important to also note that the allocation of resources to our local Jewish organizations will support everyone in our community for years to come as these organizations provide food assistance, emergency assistance, home care, child care, recreational activities, and so much more to all of our residents.”

Some of the organizations that will receive funding are the Chicago Center for Torah and Chesed, Bernard Horwich JCC, Hatzalah Chicago Emergency Medical Service, Chicago Chesed Fund, CJE SeniorLife, The Ark, and Keshet.

“People need the support of their elected officials more than ever during this unsettling time,” Villivalam said. “I’m honored to provide state resources to the communities and organizations that have been hurt by COVID-19.”

The legislation, House Bill 64, passed the Illinois Senate without opposition.

