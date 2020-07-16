NYC SHOOTINGS CONTINUE: 9 Shot Overnight; DeBlasio Ignores Assault On NYPD Officers





At least nine shootings took place in New York City from Wednesday night into early Thursday, police said.

At least four of the shootings were in Brooklyn, while four more were in the Bronx and another was on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

No one was killed in the shootings, according to police.

Meanwhile, the videos being released of some of the shootings show the utter lawlessness that NYC is descending into under the leadership of Socialist DeBlasio.

Watch the video below of a group of gunmen jump out of their cars in Brooklyn and shoot an Uber passenger five times. It was just one of many horrific videos released by police.

On Wednesday, YWN reported about multiple NYPD Officers were injured in a vicious assault during protest on the Brooklyn bridge. Not surprisingly, DeBlasio was busy tweeting about the NYPD Reform Bill that he signed into law yesterday. In fact, DeBlasio tweeted around 15 Tweets in 8 hours, and never mentioned the savage attack once.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







