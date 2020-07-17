What Are Israel’s New Restrictions?





Israel’s ministers met on Thursday night to make a decision on further restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus in a meeting that stretched out to the wee hours of Friday morning.

A decision was made to ban gatherings of over 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors, to close gyms, pools, and dance studios and allow restaurants to open for delivery services only. These restrictions go into effect on Friday at 5 p.m.

All non-essential businesses and recreational sites will be closed on weekends, from Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m., including retail stores, outdoor markets, malls, barbers and hair salons, libraries, zoos, museums, pools and tourist attractions. Beaches will also be closed on weekends beginning next week on Friday, July 24.

Hotel pools that cater only to hotel guests are allowed to open and hotel restaurants are allowed to open at 35% capacity.

No decision was made at the meeting regarding a closure of summer schools and camps, with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and health officials urging the entire educational system to be closed immediately and other ministers, including Education Minister Yoav Gallant, vehemently opposing the move due to the negative effect it will have on the economy.

Gallant accused the Health Ministry of making intuitive decisions rather than decisions based on data, citing the fact that out of 700,000 students, only a tenth of a percent have been diagnosed with COVID-19 – a total of 895 students. According to the Finance Ministry, each day that camps are closed will cost Israel NIS 300 million.

Ultimately, it was decided that Netanyahu‏‏ and Defense Minister Benny Gantz will make a decision regarding the closure of the educational system and summer camps over the weekend.

Restrictions were applied to government offices as well – with all government offices now closed to the public except for online services and only 50% of staff allowed to work in the office, with the other 50% being required to work at home or be put on leave. Cafeterias at workplaces will also be limited to takeout service only.

