Amid Crisis, Israel’s Nurses Launch Strike At All Hospitals & Clinics





Nurses across Israel went on strike on Monday at 7 a.m. after talks between the nurses’ union and the Finance Ministry ended without an agreement on Sunday.

Nurses will work on a minimized “Shabbat mode” schedule during the strike at all hospitals (except coronavirus wards and testing centers and oncology wards which are excluded from the strike and will be fully staffed) and non-urgent surgical procedures will be canceled. The strike will also affect Kupot Cholim (health funds) which will also operate in “Shabbat mode” but will provide essential services, including insulin therapy, fertility treatment, and oncology and gastrointestinal treatments.

Nurses are at the boiling point as new coronavirus wards have been opening across the country and about 1,000 nurses are in quarantine but no new nurses have been hired. The shortage of nurses predates the coronavirus crisis, which has severely exacerbated the situation.

The nurses’ union is demanding that the Finance Ministry fund 1,500 extra nurses, increase nurses’ pay, and change the terms of their service. According to the strike’s organizers, the strike will be ongoing and there is no scheduled date for its termination.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein expressed support for the nurses on strike, saying on Monday: “I”m with the nurses in their struggle. I have great respect for their devoted and wonderful essential work. The shortage of manpower is not only due to the coronavirus, it’s a long-standing problem in the health system which has only grown worse. The Finance Ministry should enable an increase in the number of positions for the sake of the health system, patients, and workload.”

