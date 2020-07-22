Update: Married Students Will Also Be Allowed Entry Into Israel





The Chaim V’Chessed organization has provided an update to the earlier announcement on Wednesday that foreign students will be allowed to enter Israel, which apparently only applied to single students.

Although married yeshiva students have been allowed to enter Israel on a student visa in accordance with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri’s plan, the organization said that: “Numerous married students have been barred from entering the country for various reasons, including newlyweds.”

Chaim V’Chessed advocated for the married students to be included in the dispensation to enter Israel and they have now been included in the arrangement.

The details of the plan have not yet been finalized and Chaim V’Chessed recommends caution before purchasing airline tickets until the plan is confirmed.

