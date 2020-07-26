Israel: 60,496 Cases, 455 Deaths, “Current Death Rate Less Than Half Than 1st Wave,” Health Official Says





Israel’s Health Ministry recorded 1,770 new coronavirus cases as of Motzei Shabbos in the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases has risen to 33,160, of whom 312 are in serious condition, with 94 on ventilators. Seven additional fatalities were recorded, raising the death toll to 455.

The death rate from the coronavirus during the current wave is less than half of the death rate during the first wave despite the much higher number of infections during the current wave, Prof. Ran Balicer, a senior public health official at Clalit and an advisor to the Health Ministry on infectious disease epidemiology, told Channel 12 News.

According to the Balicer, the probable causes for this are the fact that high-risk groups are better protected during the current wave, hospitals are more knowledgeable on treating hospitalized virus patients, and increased testing locates a higher percentage of asymptomatic patients who are instructed to quarantine, thereby halting the infection cycle.

Over 5,000 Israelis protested on Motzei Shabbos opposite the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem. Protests also took place next to Netanyahu’s private home in Caesarea, in Tel Aviv, and on bridges and highway overpasses throughout Israel.

Protests also took place outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Thursday and Friday. A total of 55 protesters were arrested on Thursday after the protest turned violent and police used water cannons after midnight to disperse the crowd and clear the streets.

