ESCALATION IN NORTH: IDF Strikes Syrian Targets In Reponse To Fire Toward Golan Heights





IDF combat helicopters carried out airstrikes on military targets on Syria on Friday evening, the IDF stated.

The IDF attack was in response to fire from Syria toward the Golan Heights on Friday afternoon.

The fire caused explosions along the border and shrapnel caused damage to a house and car on the Israeli side of the border in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

“Earlier today, munitions were fired from Syria toward Israel,” the IDF’s Spokesperson’s Unit stated. “In response, our aircraft struck military targets in southern Syria belonging to the Syrian Armed Forces (SAF). We hold the Syrian regime responsible and will respond to any violation of Israeli sovereignty.”

“A number of targets were struck, including SAF observation posts and intelligence collection systems located in SAF bases.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a situational assessment on the continued deployment of soldiers in the Northern Command with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and other senior IDF officials over the weekend.

“Lebanon and Syria will bear direct responsibility for any action from their territory,” stated Gantz. “We won’t tolerate any harm to our sovereignty. The IDF and the entire security apparatus will act against any threat on Israeli citizens.”

