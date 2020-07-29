Al Eilah Ani Bochiya: Kosel Limited To 1,000 Mispallem In “Capsule” Minyanim





Mispallelim at the Kosel this Tisha B’Av, when there are usually thousands of mispallelim who come to the she’aris haMikdash to hear Eichah and recite Kinos, will be limited.

Only 1,000 mispallelim at a time will be permitted to daven at the Kosel on Tisha B’Av, the Kosel Heritage Foundation stated on Tuesday.

Each minyan will be limited to up to 20 people, each adhering to social distancing regulations, and the Kotel Plaza has enough room for 50 such minyanim.

Police will be present to ensure that mispallelim are adhering to health ministry regulations and will also be guarding the access routes to the Kosel.

The Kosel Heritage Foundation will be transmitting a special broadcast on the Kosel website on Wednesday night with Maariv, kriyas Megillas Eicha and the recitation of kinos.

The foundation added that small bottles of water and pre-packaged baked goods will be distributed to mispallelim at the end of the fast.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







