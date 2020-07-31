Ashdod Mother & 13-Yr.-Old Daughter Seriously Ill From Covid-19





A 13-year-old girl from Ashdod and her mother are hospitalized in serious condition due to the coronavirus, the Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod stated on Thursday.

The two were hospitalized at the beginning of the week suffering from high fever and other symptoms after contracting the coronavirus and their symptoms worsened throughout the week, the hospital said.

The father of the family and three other siblings are in quarantine are home and are feeling well.

It is unknown if either of them has underlying illnesses. A relative told Channel 13 News that they’re not sure where they contracted the virus but said that neighbors in their building were ill with the virus and it’s possible they caught if from them.

“We’re reciting Tehillim and davening for their refuah,” the relative said. “We ask all of Am Yisrael to daven for them as well.”

Ashdod has been a hotspot for coronavirus infections during the second wave and several neighborhoods were placed into lockdown at the end of June.

There are currently 868 active patients in the city, with 362 diagnosed in the past week alone.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








