BREAKING: NYC To Impose Checkpoints To Enforce Governors Orders





Mayor DeBlasio said NYC would start implementing checkpoints across the five boroughs to help enforce Gov. Cuomo’s quarantine order for travelers from viral hotspots, citing the ongoing national COVID threat.

The measure announced Wednesday is the first significant effort by NYC specifically to help enforce the 14-day quarantine for travelers from 34 states and Puerto Rico. In revealing it, de Blasio said the state was “absolutely right” to impose the travel restriction in the first place. Cuomo announced it in late June.

(AP)







