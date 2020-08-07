Coronavirus Cabinet Decides To Open Israel’s Skies By August 16





Senior ministers in the Knesset’s Coronavirus Cabinet made a decision on Wednesday evening to reopen Israel’s skies by August 16.

“The Coronavirus Cabinet authorized the Health Minister, Transportation Minister, Foreign Minister and the National Security Council, in consultation with the relevant ministries, to advance the outline for opening the skies on August 16, which will then be submitted to the Coronavirus Cabinet for approval,” stated Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ after the meeting.

“I thank Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for giving the green light for the resumption of flights,” said Regev. “Together with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, we will work on implementing the outline that will allow flights to resume and protect Israeli aviation.”

Another report on Thursday said that El Al has extended its freeze on all flights until October.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







