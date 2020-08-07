COVID-19 Testing Lab Will Be Opened At Ben-Gurion Within Weeks, Report Says





A coronavirus testing lab will be opened at Ben-Gurion Airport, possibly within several weeks, Yisrael Hayom reported on Thursday.

Testing companies can present their bids to open the lab at the airport with the government tender by the beginning of next week.

An earlier report on Thursday said that ministers in the Knesset’s Coronavirus Cabinet made a decision on Wednesday evening to reopen Israel’s skies by August 16.

“The Coronavirus Cabinet authorized the Health Minister, Transportation Minister, Foreign Minister and the National Security Council, in consultation with the relevant ministries, to advance the outline for opening the skies on August 16, which will then be submitted to the Coronavirus Cabinet for approval,” stated Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ after the meeting.

