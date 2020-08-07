Israel: 79,559 Cases, 576 Deaths: “Schools Will Open On Sep. 1,” Education Minister Says





Israel’s Health Ministry reported 1,672 new coronavirus cases as of Friday morning in the previous 24 hours. There are currently 24,220 active cases, with 358 patients in serious condition, of whom 102 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 576.

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem is operating at 202% capacity in its coronavirus ward as of Thursday evening. Hospital officials are considering opening a second coronavirus ward.

Jerusalem, the most populated city in Israel, currently has 3,891 active coronavirus cases – the highest number of cases of all Israeli cities.

Education Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Thursday that Israel’s schools will be reopening on September 1.

“We’ll be ready on September 1,” Gallant said at a press conference. “The opening of the school year will be difficult but we’ll face every difficulty. It won’t be perfect. We can’t provide full studies for everyone.”

The NIS 4.2 billion ($1.2 billion) “Learning in Safety” school plan was approved by the cabinet on Sunday,

The plan, which was formulated by the Education, Health and Finance Ministries calls for children in kindergarten through 2nd grade to attend school on a full schedule and children in 3rd and 4th grades to attend school in capsules of up to 18 students. Students in 5th through 12th grade will also attend school in capsules but only for two days a week, with the rest of the week’s studies to be conducted online.

Gallant said that NIS 1.2 billion ($351 million) of the budget has been designated to enhance online learning, including acquiring tens of thousands of laptops and kosher phones for the Chareidi sector.

Funds have also been allocated to hire 13,000 new teachers and aides and to train teachers in remote teaching.

The remainder of the funds will be for protective equipment and health-related services in schools such as temperature checking and hand sanitizer stations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








