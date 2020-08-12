Boat With Chareidi Children In Distress on The Kinneret Rescued





On Tuesday evening, an emergency alert was sent to Israel’s Maritime Police Unit and United Hatzalah regarding a boat in distress with passengers aboard on the Kinneret. The ship, which reportedly had a number of Chareidi children aboard, last power to its motor and was afloat on the lake for some time.

According to reports in the Israeli media, a woman who saw the people sitting in the boat waving for help called United Hatzalah’s Dispatch and Command Center and asked them to send a rescue boat. United Hatzalah’s marine ambulance was dispatched as well as rescue teams from the maritime police. Within less than half an hour, those who were stranded on the boat were rescued and returned to Tevaria.

Head of the Tevaria chapter of United Hatzalah and captain of the organization’s rescue boat on the Kineret Yossi Vaknin spoke about the rescue: “United Hatzalah’s marine ambulance is active throughout the summer months on the Kineret. Our mission is to save lives and prevent, as much as possible, instances of drowning on the lake. Over the course of Bein Hazmanim, we have already saved dozens of youngsters and children who were moments before drowning.”







