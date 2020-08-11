Kesher Israel Synagogue in Harrisburg Defaced By Swastikas





Harrisburg, PA – A Harrisburg synagogue community on Monday was responding to an act of hate that brought out law enforcement and the FBI.

Kesher Israel Congregation on the 2500 block of N. Third St. was defaced sometime Monday morning with two red swastikas spray painted at the entrance.

Rabbi Elisha Friedman said he arrived at the synagogue on Monday morning to find the pair of red swastikas painted on both sides of the brick wall that flanks the front entrance. Authorities believe the vandalism happened sometime overnight, he said.

Friedman said law enforcement, including the FBI, were quick to respond. He said law enforcement officials do not think there is further imminent threat.

READ MORE: PENN LIVE







