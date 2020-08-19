Israel’s 1st “Cereal Café” Opens In Tel Aviv





Israel’s first “cereal café,” Lulu&co., opened last week on Rothschild Street in Tel Aviv.

With restaurants closing around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a brave time to open a new restaurant or café. In fact, the largest and most famous cereal café in the world, the Cereal Killer Café in London, announced its closure in July as a result of the pandemic.

There are a number of cereal cafés in the US and following the opening of the Cereal Killer Café in London in 2014, the trend spread to the rest of the UK, throughout Europe and on to Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Singapore and now Israel.

Lulu&co. is described by its owners as styled in “Instamgrammy decor.” It’s the first breakfast bar in Israel that will combine breakfast cereals from Israel and the world with Italian gelato ice cream prepared in a special way via a machine imported from New York, which mixes the ice cream with the customer’s choice of cereal and topping.

Customers can choose a bowl of cereal for NIS 16 and pour toppings over it including flavored marshmallows, chocolate-coated cornflakes, teddy bears, chocolate pearls, oreos, sweet popcorn, and coated pretzels, and sauces like strawberry sauce, cherries, salted caramel, peanut butter, chocolate, and honey techina.

This is of course not an endorsement of the café for YWN readers since we don’t have information on whether it has a kashrus certificate or not. Anyone who is interested in visiting the café should first inquire about its kashrus status.

