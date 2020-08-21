12 Rockets, 1 Sderot Home Severely Damaged, 3 IDF Strikes On Gaza





The IDF carried out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Friday morning for the third time since Thursday evening in response to multiple rockets launched from Gaza overnight as well the continuous launching of incendiary balloons from the Strip over the past two weeks.

Seven rockets were launched from Gaza at about 2:30 a.m., six of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Shrapnel from a rocket or an Iron Dome interceptor missile hit a Sderot home, causing severe damage.

“We didn’t hear the siren and suddenly there was a loud explosion,” the owner of the house, Shlomo Malka, told Ynet. “We got out of bed and ran to the bomb shelter. When we came out we saw everything was destroyed. The whole kitchen is in shambles and the food for Shabbat was ruined.”

Magen David Adom stated that they treated three people for shock and one woman for light injuries sustained while running to a protected area.

The rocket was launched shortly after the IDF conducted airstrikes in the Strip, ironically striking a rocket production facility.

Gaza terror groups began launching rockets toward Israel on Thursday evening, firing two rockets that failed to reach Israeli territory. The IDF responded with airstrikes. Shortly before midnight, another three rockets were launched from the Strip. All three were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

At least 42 fires were sparked in southern Israel on Thursday as a result of arson balloons launched from the Strip.

