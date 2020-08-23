4th Elections Averted? Chareidi Parties Will Support Compromise Between Likud & Blue & White





The weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday was called off for the second time in three weeks amid the continued coalition crisis and ahead of the looming budget deadline on Monday night.

However, hope is on the horizon due to a compromise bill proposed by Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser which extends Monday night’s deadline to form a budget by 100 days, averting the possibility of a fourth election in 19 months.

The bill also calls for the formation of a committee to deliberate on the appointment process of senior officials, with no appointments being made during the 100 day period.

The government will instead spend the next 100 days focusing on the dual battle against the coronavirus and the flu ahead of the upcoming winter and the security concerns on both Israel’s northern and Gaza borders.

The Chareidi parties of UTJ and Shas stated on Sunday morning that they will support Hauser’s proposal.

“Representatives of Shas and Yahadus HaTorah will support the compromise proposal that is being formulated between the Likud and Blue and White, according to the Hauser Law, to postpone the dissolution of the Knesset,” the statement said.

“It is imperative to prevent an unnecessary election campaign and work together for the citizens of Israel in the fight against the coronavirus and the flu ahead of the winter, and the severe economic crisis affecting the country.”

A meeting of the Knesset Finance Committee is taking place on Sunday afternoon and the bill postponing the dissolution of the Knesset is expected to be approved. It must then subsequently be approved in the second and third readings in the Knesset on Monday.

Alternative prime minister Benny Gantz said in an interview on Channel 13 News that his Blue and White party will support the compromise. Likud is also reportedly leaning toward supporting the bill.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








