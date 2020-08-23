DEBLASIO’S JUNGLE: 30 Shot So Far This Weekend, Many Cops No Longer Have Weekends Off





At least 30 people have been shot, and at least 7 have been killed in gun violence so far this weekend in New York City.

Many NYPD officers will no longer have the entire weekend off anymore after NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea ordered schedule changes amid the insane spike in gun violence and other issues.

In an internal memo that was obtained by the Daily News, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea ordered the schedule changes to begin Aug. 31 and “remain in effect until further notice.”.

Shea said in the memo that two-thirds of officers under the rank of sergeant who normally have off on Saturdays and Sundays will see changes to their schedules.

Under the changes, a third of officers will have to start a Sunday through Thursday shift, while another third will have to start a Tuesday through Saturday shift. The final third will not see changes to their shifts.

Shea said the schedule changes are “due to the combination of increased violence, ongoing protests, COVID-19 restrictions and reduction to overtime funding.”

The city has seen a rise in gun violence this summer, particularly on weekends.

According to the Daily News, many of the department’s 35,000 officers already work either Saturday or Sunday shifts.

