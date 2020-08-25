Agudath Israel’s PCS Division Presents A Career Workshop For Women





Agudath Israel’s PCS Division is proud to present a career workshop for women. This is a unique career workshop geared towards women and seminary graduates, which will answer relevant questions including, is there a need for a degree? What are lucrative career options? How can I avoid a dead-end job?

Join PCS on Wednesday, August 26th at 8:00 PM. For the Zoom link or call-in information, email [email protected]. For more information about PCS go to pcsnynj.org.

If you know of a job opening, please let us know so that we can continue to help others.

You can submit it at https://pcsnynj.org/submit-a-job/.







