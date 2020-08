Two men were killed in Brooklyn and at least a dozen other people have been wounded in a spate of shootings across the city this weekend.

No arrests have been made in either of the killings, police said.

At least a dozen other people were wounded in eight shootings across the city this weekend, according to police.

As of Friday, the NYPD said they had responded to about 980 shootings in 2020, compared to 530 during the same time last year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)