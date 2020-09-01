WATCH: Israeli Delegation In Abu Dhabi Davens Shacharis With Local Jewish Community

Members of the Israeli-US delegation in the United Arab Emirates joined the local Jewish community for Shacharis on Tuesday morning at its shul in Abu Dhabi.

Rav Levi Duchman, the leader of the local Jewish community and the only resident Rav in the UAE, led the tefillos.

Also present at Shacharis was Solly Wolf, the head of the Dubai Jewish community, and Attorney Ross Kriel, the president of the Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE), as well as other prominent businessmen in the Emirates.

They were joined by Meir Ben-Shabbat, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s National Security Adviser, the head of the Israeli delegation, and religious Israeli journalists who are reporting on the historic trip.

Below is Mr. Solly Wolf on the left, Rav Levi Druckman in the middle, and NSC head Meir Ben-Shabbat on the right:

