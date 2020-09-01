WATCH: Israeli Delegation In Abu Dhabi Davens Shacharis With Local Jewish Community





Members of the Israeli-US delegation in the United Arab Emirates joined the local Jewish community for Shacharis on Tuesday morning at its shul in Abu Dhabi.

Rav Levi Duchman, the leader of the local Jewish community and the only resident Rav in the UAE, led the tefillos.

Also present at Shacharis was Solly Wolf, the head of the Dubai Jewish community, and Attorney Ross Kriel, the president of the Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE), as well as other prominent businessmen in the Emirates.

They were joined by Meir Ben-Shabbat, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s National Security Adviser, the head of the Israeli delegation, and religious Israeli journalists who are reporting on the historic trip.

The Jewish communities of the UAE welcomed the Israeli delegation at morning prayers pic.twitter.com/YNOQUIYSFR — Raphael Ahren (@RaphaelAhren) September 1, 2020

Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabat joining shacharit morning prayer services in Abu Dhabi, UAE pic.twitter.com/z9lnzAkvy1 — Raphael Ahren (@RaphaelAhren) September 1, 2020

היסטוריה באבו דאבי. כך נראת נורמליזציה: ראש המל״ל מאיר בן שבת מהדמויות הבכירות במערכת המדינית-בטחונית בישראל, חבוש כיפה ועטור בטלית ובתפילין מתפלל במניין בגלוי באיחוד האמירויות. pic.twitter.com/OmQrMelYce — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) September 1, 2020

Below is Mr. Solly Wolf on the left, Rav Levi Druckman in the middle, and NSC head Meir Ben-Shabbat on the right:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







