WATCH: Historic Israeli-UAE Flight Lands In Abu Dhabi, Flies Over Saudi Airspace

The historic El Al first-ever direct commercial flight bearing the US-Israeli peace delegation landed in Abu Dhabi at 2:38 p.m. Israeli time (3:38 p.m. local time).

The flight also made history by flying over Saudi airspace, shortening the flight by almost four hours. “The duration of the flight with the shortened route over Saudi Arabia will be three and a half hours, instead of what would have been approximately eight hours as we fly eastbound,” El Al pilot Tal Becker said prior to takeoff.

“At the end of this historic nonstop flight, the wheels of this aircraft, with the flag of the State of Israel on its tail, will touch down on the runway in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. This will be another significant event in our history, just as El Al was there when peace was signed between Jerusalem, Cairo and Amman.”

US President Trump’s special adviser Jared Kushner and the head of Israel’s National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat spoke at the reception, with Ben-Shabbat speaking in Arabic.

 

An official reception was held at the Abu Dhabi presidential terminal in the airport upon arrival of the delegation, with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash greeting the arrivals.

Meanwhile, as Israel media reported on the historical flight from the view of the Jewish state, Emirati media documented the event from their perspective.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)