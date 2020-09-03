Yeshivas Nehora Receives Surprise Visit From Education Minister Gallant





Yeshivah bochurim in Yeshivas Nehora, which is located in Mevo Choron, were surprised by a visit of Education Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday morning. Gallant and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu were in Mevo Choron on Tuesday to attend a local school’s opening day ceremony.

Gallant addressed the bochurim, speaking about the chashivus of tefillah and Torah which has provided Yisrael the zechus to survive during its long galus.

He encouraged the bochurim to continue guarding the mesoras Yisrael, especially during the difficult times Israel is enduring during the coronavirus crisis.

In conclusion, Gallant thanked the Rosh Yeshivah, Harav Avraham Yitzchak Greenbaum, who also serves at the chairman of the Wolfson Foundation, for his work in establishing yeshivas in Karmiel, Netanya, and Ramle.

