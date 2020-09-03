IDF Apprehends Would Be Terrorist Infiltrator From Gaza





IDF soldiers arrested a suspect who crossed from the southern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, near the perimeter fence on Wednesday evening.

The soldiers found an object that was suspected of being an IED near where the man was apprehended. The IDF spokesperson’s office issued a statement that said that “the suspect is being questioned by the forces and the suspicious object is being investigated.”

Towards the beginning of the week, Hama announced that they had reached a preliminary agreement to a cease-fire with Israel. According to the ceasefire, the terror organization would cease firing rockets and balloon bombs at Israel and the IAF would, in turn, cease to attack targets in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, Israel agreed to open the border crossing that had been closed since the beginning recent escalation of violence.

