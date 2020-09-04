How Can An EU-Israeli Shidduch Meet During COVID-19? In A “Green Country”





One of the many difficulties that the coronavirus pandemic has caused is with shidduchim between Israelis and non-Israelis, especially European-Israeli shidduchim, which are common in Chareidi society in Israel, especially in the Chassidic sector.

Non-Israeli citizens haven’t been allowed into Israel in months and even those with Israeli citizenship who live abroad are reluctant to travel to Israel due to the requirement to quarantine for two weeks.

As in so many other thorny international situations, Chabad has come to the rescue, through the generosity of the shlichim in Zagreb, Croatia, Rav Pinchas and Rivka Zaklas, COL reported. Israel designated Croatia as a “green country” in mid-August, allowing Israelis to visit there without being required to quarantine on their arrival home.

The Zaklases opened their home for dates between Israelis and Europeans and dozens of such meetings have already taken place.

This week a couple celebrated an engagement – the daughter of Rav Mendel Teichman, the Chabad shaliach in Netanya, Israel, with the son of Rav Chaim Slonim, the Chabad shaliach in Dijon, France.

The parents participated in the happy occasion through Zoom.

