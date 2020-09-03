After 3 Weeks: UTJ Chairman Moshe Gafni Released From The Hospital





Almost three weeks after Degel HaTorah chairman Moshe Gafni was hospitalized in Maanyei HayYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak, he has been released to his home.

Gafni underwent two health catheterizations while in the hospital. In the course of his hospitalization, rumors began to spread that his condition had deteriorated, forcing his office to release a statement denying the rumors.

“MK Gafni underwent two catheterizations in the hospital,” his office stated. “He is fully conscious, is not ventilated and his life is not in danger.”

Gafni is expected to return to the Knesset in the coming days, where he chairs the Finance Committee. During his absence, the committee was headed by UTJ MK Yitzchak Pindrus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








