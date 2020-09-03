Israel Sees Over 3,000 New Virus Cases In One Day; “Red Cities” May Be Placed In Lockdown





Israel’s Health Ministry recorded a new record of 3,074 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, the first time that over 3,000 daily cases have been diagnosed. There are currently 23,938 active cases, with 426 in serious condition, of whom 124 are ventilated.

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet is convening on Thursday and coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu is reportedly requesting a general lockdown on eight “red cities” and a nighttime curfew in all red cities.

A list of 23 red areas, mostly Arab, was published by the Health Ministry on Tuesday, and new areas will reportedly be added to the list during the meeting, including Elad and the Arab city of Nazareth. The other areas on the list are Arab areas, including twelve neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

According to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, the Chareidi neighborhoods with the highest rates of infection are currently Ramat Shlomo, Ramot, Romema, Kiryat Belz, Givat Shul and Har Nof.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







