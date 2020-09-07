Jason Greenblatt Joins Eli Rozenberg As Adviser In Bid To Acquire El Al





Former US envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt announced on Friday that he has joined Eli Rozenberg’s company as an advisor in its quest to acquire El Al.

“Delighted to join Aviation Eagles Wings as an advisor to acquire El Al and ensure a secure future,” Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.

“We’re in a historical period for Israel and its national airline, with new opportunities for airlines to the UAE and points east. Israel needs and deserves a strong national airline.”

Delighted to join Aviation Eagles Wings as an advisor to acquire El Al & ensure a secure future.

We're in an historical period for Israel & its national airline, with new opportunities for airlines to the UAE & points east. Israel needs & deserves a strong national airline.🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/z5OQigJ5Rj — Jason D. Greenblatt (@GreenblattJD) September 4, 2020

A press release by the Israeli public relations company Pro Strategy stated: “Greenblatt’s love and support for the State of Israel is intertwined in numerous relationships with leading Israeli entities. His thorough understanding of the Middle East and accumulated experience derived from his previous positions make him a unique expert able to help Kanfei Nesharim Aviation’s efforts to acquire controlling shares in El Al and expand its routes to additional destinations in the Middle East and around the world.”

“During his two decades tenure at the Trump Organization, Greenblatt negotiated intricate treaties for Donald Trump, both legally and business-wise. His business expertise and vast experience in negotiations will be highly valuable in the process of stock issuing and later with the Kanfei Nesharim Aviation’s successful acquisition of El Al.”

“Greenblatt promoted the process to allow commercial flights between Israel, the Far East and India to be able to cross Saudia Arabian skies. This week El Al operated its first official flight to the UAE using this specific aerial route.”

“Following Knafei Nesharim Aviation’s successful acquisition of El Al according to a stock issue layout put together by the Israeli Economy Ministry, Greenblatt is expected to take on a pivotal role in helping El Al rebuild its most profitable aerial routes to the US and expand its connections across the Middle East and the Far East.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







