Israelis Swelter In Hottest Weather In 100 Years, 19-Yr.-Old Dies





Israelis baked in the hottest heat ever recorded on Friday, the hottest in at least 100 years, with the temperature in Jerusalem an unprecedented 109°F (42.8°C) and 120°F (48.9°C) in Eilat.

Friday’s record in Jerusalem surpassed Thursday’s record of 107º F ( 42º C), the hottest since June 1942.

The temperatures dropped slightly over Shabbos but remained above seasonal averages and the same is expected for Sunday and Monday.

Unfortunately, the heat is expected to spike again on Thursday.

Tragically, a 19-year-old IDF soldier, Ariel Tzafrir, died after collapsing at a party at the Pura Nature Reserve in Israel’s south on Friday. His death was attributed to a combination of alcohol and drugs and the intense heat.

An investigation has been opened into Tzafrir’s death, with others at the party suspected of negligence in failing to call the police or MDA when he collapsed, instead placing him in a car to let him rest. Israel Police arrested four people for organizing the illegal rave and detained four others.

Magen David Adom treated over 1,000 Israelis for heatstroke and dehydration over the week, with two Israelis evacuated to hospitals in critical condition due to heatstroke.

There were numerous reports of power outages across Israel on Friday due to the increased electrical consumption as a result of the heatwave.

