135,288 Cases, 1,031 Deaths: Israel Breaks Daily Record With 3,425 New COVID-19 Cases





Israel’s Health Ministry reported 3,425 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a record number of daily cases, with 467 in serious condition, including 134 on ventilators. The death toll has risen to 1,031.

A coronavirus outbreak in a Haifa nursing home was reported this week – 80 residents and staff members tested positive for coronavirus and two have already died.

Kan News reported earlier this week that a coronavirus patient in her 20s with underlying medical issues is in critical condition at Wolfson Medical Center in Cholon. There are also three patients in their 30s and 40s in critical condition without pre-existing medical conditions at Carmel Hospital in Haifa

The Knesset’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee approved extending the state of emergency in Israel, currently in place due to the pandemic, until November 7 due to the continuing risk of the coronavirus to public health.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







