UAE Asks OU Kosher To Certify Food Throughout The Country

OU Kosher has agreed to the request of Emirati officials to oversee the certification of kosher food throughout the Emirates.

Following OU Kosher’s supervision of the preparation of kosher food for the Israeli-US delegation to Abu Dhabi last week, OU Kosher will now be the leading kosher certification agency in the UAE and will work in cooperation with the local Jewish community.

“As the Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates continues to grow and due to the influx of Jewish tourists, there is a need for kosher food and a certification that is internationally known,” said OU Kosher CEO Rabbi Menachem Genack.

“We thank the UAE government for reaching out to us to provide this service and are looking forward to partnering with the local Jewish community to provide kosher food and certification.”

