At Least 10 Killed In Alleged Israeli Airstrikes In Syria, Report Says

At least ten pro-Iran militants were killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes near the Syria-Iraq border on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The SOHR said that at least six powerful explosions occurred in the Deir Ezzor region on Monday. Ambulances were seen hurrying to the area from the nearby city of Albu Kamal.

The strikes caused extensive damage to ammunition depots and vehicles of the militias. Two of the pro-Iranian militants killed in the strike were Syrian nationals and the other eight are reported to be Iraqi nationals.

This is the third alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria in the past 11 days. Israel, per its usual policy, has not commented on the report.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)