Polish Parliament Bans Shechita For Meat Exports

The lower house of the Sejm, the Polish Parliament, voted in favor of an amendment of the Law on Animal Protection on Thursday night, banning the slaughter of animals without prior stunning. The move is a step to ending Poland’s $1.8 billion industry of kosher and halal meat for export.

The bill, which must still be passed by the Senate to be ratified as a law, provides an exception for meat slaughtered for the local needs of religious minorities in Poland.

Although Poland has less than 20,000 Jews and a similar number of Muslims, it is a major exporter of kosher and halal meat, one of Europe’s largest. Israel imports most of its fresh beef from Poland and the halal meat was imported by Turkey.

The bill also bans the breeding of animals for the fur industry and the use of circus animals and increases oversight of animal shelters. Those in the meat industry affected by the ban will be compensated by the government.

The amendment evoked strong protests from Polish farmers. Polish President Andrzej Duda responded to the protests, saying: “In taking a decision on the animal protection act, I will be mindful of their humane treatment, but also take into consideration the welfare of Polish farmers. This I promise to farmers.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)