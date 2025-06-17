Trump Tells CBS: “I Don’t Want A Ceasefire; I Want A ‘Real End’ To Iran’s Nuclear Issue”

US President Donald Trump said that he isn’t looking for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran but wants a “real end” to Iran’s nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One shortly after midnight, Trump said, “I didn’t say I was looking for a ceasefire,” he said. “I want a real end—with Iran giving up entirely.”

Senior White House reporter for CBS News Jennifer Jacobs wrote on X: “Iran is ‘very close’ to a nuclear weapon, Trump said. ‘I don’t care what she said I think they were very close to having them,’ Trump told us on AF1 when asked about Tulsi Gabbard testimony in March.”

“I asked him about efforts to help Americans leave the region, with commercial airspace closed, and he said admin ‘working on that. We’re doing the best we can.’

“‘I haven’t seen it,’ he told me when I asked if any signs North Korea or Russia more involved in aiding Iran.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force deployed an aircraft carrier and a large number of US military refueling tankers to the Middle East.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that he hads ordered the deployment of additional defensive capabilities to the Middle East,

“Protecting US forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region,” Hegseth stated.

