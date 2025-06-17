GAZA WAR: Major Breakthrough Looms in Hostage Deal and Ceasefire Talks, Reports Say

Regional sources revealed to Ynet on Tuesday that “significant progress” has been made toward a possible hostage release agreement, a ceasefire in Gaza, and a broader framework to end Israel’s war against Hamas. While both sides are said to be showing “unusual flexibility,” lingering anxieties—especially over fallout from the parallel conflict with Iran—continue to complicate final negotiations.

“The Israeli delegation hasn’t left for Doha yet, out of concern that it could slow negotiations rather than speed them up,” one official told reporters, highlighting the precarious nature of the talks. Still, U.S. officials have privately told hostage families in recent days that “very positive signs of a breakthrough” are emerging.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Monday that he sees “a gap” that could enable progress. Yet a regional diplomat stressed the deal under discussion is about far more than the release of 8 to 10 living hostages: “The scope is much broader—it’s essentially about ending the war. The messages being exchanged concern the future of Gaza, not just Phase One.”

Even as talks intensify behind closed doors, high-level political sniping threatens to undercut diplomatic momentum. On Tuesday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump sharply rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron, who suggested Trump had left the G7 summit early to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

“He has no idea why I returned to Washington, but it certainly wasn’t about a ceasefire,” Trump said. “It’s something much bigger than that. Emmanuel is always wrong.”

Earlier this week, sources in Washington and the Gulf indicated growing optimism in ongoing U.S.-backed discussions between Israel and Hamas, with reports that Israel may soon send negotiators to Qatar. Netanyahu publicly said Sunday that he had authorized efforts to advance the talks, reaffirming his dual mission: “I’m not giving up on anyone. So far, we’ve freed more than 200 hostages—and I won’t stop until we’ve brought everyone home. We’ll complete the mission: both destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages.”

But his words were met with a blistering response from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which accused the government of issuing hollow reassurances with no concrete action.

“The families are scarred by promises and statements that aren’t backed by action or results,” the forum said. “Every such comment throws them into emotional turmoil and stretches their already frayed nerves. Time is running out for the living hostages—and the fallen may disappear forever.”

“Prove you’re serious. Announce that a negotiating team is heading to Doha with a clear mandate to bring everyone back today. This is a historic moment. Without the return of the hostages, there will be no Israeli victory—partial or total. Bring them home.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)