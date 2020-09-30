“The 2nd Time Was Worse,” Say Israelis Who Contracted COVID-19 Twice

Motti Felman of Bnei Brak contracted the coronavirus three months ago and was recently diagnosed with it again and was hospitalized on Erev Yom Kippur.

Felman, 53, is in general good health and has no underlying medical issues, but is suffering from breathing difficulties this time around.

Other Israelis who contracted the coronavirus during the first wave and then became ill with the virus for a second time in recent weeks also said that the second time was much worse, Channel 12 News reported.

“I only had a few symptoms the first time,” Roi Elmaliah, 28, said. “This time I have fever, stomach pains, and severe muscle pains that keep me from sleeping.”

“I had only mild symptoms the first time like losing my smell and taste,” said Shira Hillel, 24. “It’s been much worse this time – I have weakness, headaches, and breathing difficulties.”

Hillel tested negative for the virus twice following her recovery and she thought she would be immune from getting it again. But then she started feeling muscle aches that were similar to what she had felt when she was ill with the coronavirus but she ignored it, not even considering that she contracted the virus again. She then started having bad headaches.

But it was only when her friend told her that she tested positive for the coronavirus that she decided to get tested as well and the results were decidedly not what she was hoping for.

There have been a number of other reports of people contracting the coronavirus for the second time in Israel and worldwide. Since the coronavirus is still new, researchers are unsure of the implications of the reports and how frequently the phenomenon occurs.

One issue that is clear is that a single vaccine for the coronavirus will not be sufficient protection against the virus and people will have to be vaccinated multiple times.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)