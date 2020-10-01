IDF Reveals 2 More Hezbollah Missile Sites, Including GPS Coordinates

Shortly after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏’s surprise revelation on Tuesday evening of a Hezbollah missile site in a residential area in Beirut, the IDF posted further information about the site and added the locations of two additional Hezbollah missile sites in Beirut.

The IDF stated that the three sites are all part of Hezbollah’s precision-guided missiles project that endeavors to convert the terror group’s massive number of simple rockets into high accuracy missiles, a serious threat for Israel’s air defense capabilities. Israel has threatened many times to take action to thwart Hezbollah from continuing this project.

The IDF even tweeted the GPS coordinates of the three sites following Hezbollah’s denial of the existence of the sites. One site is built underground beneath four seven-story residential apartment buildings near a church and a medical center. The second site is also underground under five apartment buildings near a mosque. The third site, the one that Netanyahu revealed, is adjacent to two gas companies, a few dozen meters from a gas station and near residential housing.

Here are the coordinates to put in your Waze. Let's hope the journalists get there before Nasrallah's moving trucks do: 📍33.854951N, 35.486802E And two bonus sites to check out afterward 😉 📍33.832307N, 35.513772E 📍33.815185N, 35.510432E — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 29, 2020

“The State of Israel and the IDF have reported these sites numerous times, both to the UN and additional diplomatic networks, as well as via various media channels,” the IDF stated. “Hezbollah is illegally utilizing these sites while putting Lebanese civilians at risk. The exposure of these sites today was made with the aim of calling to the Lebanese government again, with the support of the international community, to intervene in the matter and to allow Lebanese civilians to protect themselves from the risks caused by the entrenchment of the Iran-proxy Hezbollah in their country.”

This is not the first time we've exposed Hezbollah's Precision Guided Missile (PGM) manufacturing sites in the heart of Beirut. But the international community can help make this the last time. It's time for the world to stand up against the use of human shields by Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/P6UEDk0rHv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 29, 2020

“These precision-guided missiles manufacturing sites, deliberately placed in the heart of populated areas in Beirut, put – first and foremost – Lebanese civilians at risk. The disaster which occurred in the Beirut Port last August and the explosion in September showcase the extent to which the lives, security, and property of Lebanese civilians are at risk.”

“The State of Israel, and the IDF in particular, are monitoring these sites using advanced methods, and are very knowledgeable in regards to the precision guides missiles project. They will continue to operate against it extensively using the various means at our disposal.”

Following his speech to the UN, Netanyahu posted a map with an aerial image of the Hezbollah missiles site located between two gas companies, residential housing, and a gas station.

We all saw the terrible explosion at Beirut port last month that affected a quarter of a million people. Here are the actual coordinates of where the next explosion could take place – the Beirut neighborhood of Janah. pic.twitter.com/fCpcgrThR8 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) September 29, 2020

