Israel’s Gov’t Approves Further Restrictions Including “Sukkah Hopper” Fine

Israel recorded a record number of over 9,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday in the previous 24 hours. One out of every seven tests performed on Wednesday was positive.

There are currently 68,811 active cases, with 854 seriously ill patients, of whom 206 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 1,571.

Israel’s government overnight Wednesday approved the tightening of coronavirus restrictions and the extension of the current full lockdown for an additional three days after Sukkos.

The government also made a decision that social distancing of two meters between each person must be adhered to even in outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people and approved an amendment to the regulation of hosting guests to include hosting guests in sukkahs. Those caught in a sukkah that is not their own will be fined NIS 500.

Ben-Gurion Airport will be closed from October 1-14 to outgoing flights but incoming flights will still be allowed to land at the airport during that time.

