“Dozens Of Israelis Diagnosed With COVID For 2nd Time,” Kupat Cholim Official Says

As the coronavirus infection rate continues to rise Israel, senior medical professionals are seeing more and more cases of Israelis diagnosed with the virus for the second time.

“The data is unequivocal by us,” a senior health professional in one of Israel’s Kupot Cholim told B’Chadrei Chareidim. “Just in our Kupah, there are over 30 patients who were recently diagnosed for the second time, even those who didn’t have only mild symptoms the first time. It’s clear that people can contract the virus more than once.”

According to the official, Israel’s medical data has great significance on a worldwide scale. “Israel is the only country that maintains a giant database with all the members of the Kupot Cholim, and immediately began carrying out coronavirus tests during the first wave in an organized fashion.”

“For example, contrary to the United States and Europe, where even if people contracted the virus twice, there’s no documentation of all the incidents and it’s impossible to know which patients who claim to be positive for the second time were actually positive the first time, in Israel everything is recorded in an organized fashion.”

“We have databases where all the tests appear so with a press of a keystroke it’s possible to locate the entire list of patients to prove that they truly tested positive during the first wave.”

“The conclusion as it stands now is that even if an effective vaccine is developed, it won’t eradicate the virus and it will be necessary to be vaccinated several times a year to avoid re-infection.”

“There’s no doubt that we’ll soon see official scientific studies on the issue but as far as we’re concerned, the answer is already clear. We already have too many cases that show that this is a behavioral pattern of the coronavirus, which every day succeeds in proving its aggressiveness, cunning and above all, its unexpectedness.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)