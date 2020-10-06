BDE: From Tunis To Chabad: HaRav Dovid Shimon Chadad, Z’l, Is Niftar From COVID-19

HaRav Dovid Shimon Chadad, z’l, an esteemed member of the Chabad community in Migdal Ha’Emek, was niftar on Erev Sukkos from the coronavirus at the age of 65.

HaRav Chadad was born in Tunis and learned in a Chabad yeshivah there. He moved to Israel as a bochur, eventually establishing a family and settling in Migdal HaEmek.

He contracted the coronavirus a few weeks ago and was hospitalized in serious condition, and unfortunately lost the battle for his life on Friday, Erev Sukkos.

HaRav Chadad left behind his wife, 15 children, and many grandchildren.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(AP)