Eli Rozenberg Officially Gains Control Of El Al, With Some Conditions Attached

Eli Rozenberg was officially granted a permit allowing him to control El Al on Friday, Globes reported.

The decision, made by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and Cyber and National Digital Matters Minister Dudi Amsalem, came despite the efforts of the El Al Board and the Borovitz group, the previous controlling shareholder, to prevent it.

The permit was granted on the condition that Rozenberg, who lacks business experience, appoint a board of directors and a CEO who has at least five years of management experience in the aviation sector or has been a senior executive of publicly traded companies.

Rozenberg will also not be permitted to obtain any more funds for the airline from his father, New York-based businessman Kenny Rozenberg, who provided his son with the funds to purchase 42.9% of the company and cannot hire any blood relatives to any positions in the company. Rozenberg also cannot sell his stocks to his father and is not permitted to sell more than 5% of El Al stocks to anyone without the approval of the Israeli government.

“Upon receipt of the permit, Kanfei Nesharim Aviation will contact El Al immediately in order to replace the company’s board of directors and enable it to begin managing the company while establishing necessary priorities for recovery,” Rozenberg’s company stated. “Kanfei Nesharim Aviation intends to appoint leading professionals with major experience in the areas of finance, law, aviation and security to the El Al board of directors.”

Rozenberg has already previously hired a number of senior experts in various sectors, including former US envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, who is serving as one of Kanfei Nesharim’s main advisers, former IDF Head of Central Command Maj.-Gen. (res.) Roni Numa, who will manage security matters, Moti Engelman, CEO of Reut Airways, who will oversee aviation matters, former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Prof. Gabriela Shalev, who will be responsible for legal issues, and Reem Aminoach, head of the UHY Shtainmetz Aminoach & Co. accountancy firm, who will manage the company’s finances.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)