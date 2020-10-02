Israeli Gov’t Rebuffs El Al Board’s Attempt To Sideline Rozenberg

Eli Rozenberg’s company Kanfei Nesharim Aviation will receive a permit to become the controlling shareholder of El Al despite the opposition of the board of directors, Globes reported.

The Government Companies Authority will soon grant a permit to Rozenberg subject to approval from Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and Cyber and Digital Matters David Amsalem.

Meanwhile, El Al has resumed passenger flights this week. Cargo flights were resumed last week.

There are 42 scheduled El Al flights over the next two weeks to New York, Manila, and various destinations in Greece. However, as Israel’s government closed the airport on Wednesday to outgoing flights until October 14 and earlier banned booking flights during the lockdown, it is unclear whether the flights will actually take place.

As of Thursday, October 1, El Al is required to repay about NIS 1 billion to passengers who purchased tickets for flights that were subsequently canceled due to the pandemic. In an effort to avoid repaying the entire sum at once, El Al began offering vouchers last month worth 125% of missed flights.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)